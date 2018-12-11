China's Huawei executive bail hearing adjourned to today

Meng Wanzhou was arrested on December 1 as part of a US investigation while she was changing planes in Vancouver, British Columbia. — Reuters pic

VANCOUVER, Dec 11 ― A Canadian provincial court yesterday adjourned without deciding the fate of a top executive of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd after she appeared in a Vancouver court in relation to an extradition case following her arrest at the request of the United States.

Meng Wanzhou, 46, the daughter of the Huawei founder, was arrested on December 1 as part of a US investigation while she was changing planes in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The hearing will resume today 10.00am PST (1pm EDT/ 1800 GMT), the judge said. ― Reuters