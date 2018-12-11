Neymar likely to start for PSG against Red Star

The Brazilian could line up alongside France World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe to form a potent PSG attack. — Reuters pic

BELGRADE, Dec 11 — Neymar is set to start Paris Saint-Germain’s crucial Champions League tie at Red Star Belgrade if he comes through a pre-match training session unscathed, coach Thomas Tuchel said yesterday.

“I think if training goes well today (Monday) then it’s obvious he will play,” the German said.

The world’s most expensive player came off early in the second half of a 2-2 draw at Bordeaux on December 2 after hurting the same groin he injured playing for Brazil against Cameroon in November.

The Brazilian could line up alongside France World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe to form a potent PSG attack.

Mbappe praised Neymar’s ability in the pre-match press conference.

“It’s a massive advantage for us, we’ll see on Tuesday all the quality he has,” he said.

“He’ll be there and he’ll prove his quality by helping us win.”

The Parisians need a victory in Serbia today if they are to guarantee a place in the last 16.

Red Star are yet to lose and have not conceded a single goal in the group stage of the Champions League at the Rajko Mitic Stadium.

Despite an unbeaten start to their Ligue 1 campaign, today’s visitors have drawn two successive games but their fixture against Montpellier scheduled for Saturday was postponed due to policing issues in France.

Tuchel highlighted Red Star’s impressive form at the ground nicknamed the ‘Marakana’.

“It’s a big challenge to win here, it’s not easy. It’s not our job to think about who has done what here, we have the chance on Tuesday to decide how we do,” he said.

“We will respect the atmosphere, Red Star’s quality and we need a big performance,” the 45-year-old added.

Liverpool face Napoli in the other Group C fixture with the Reds needing to clinch all three points at Anfield to have any chance of advancing.

The Serbians can qualify for the last 32 of the second-tier Europa League if they overcome PSG and Jurgen Klopp’s side lose to the Italians. — AFP