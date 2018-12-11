Xiaomi and Honor kick off the race for pixels

The first smartphones featuring 48-Megapixel cameras are scheduled to launch in 2019. — RoBeDeRo/IStock.com pic via AFP

BEIJING, Dec 11 — After competing on who has the most cameras — with the new LG V40 ThinQ packing in no fewer than five — get ready to see smartphone makers ramp up the pixels. After Sony and Samsung unveiled new record-breaking 48-Megapixel smartphone image sensors, certain Chinese manufacturers are already announcing their first models equipped with the new breed of pixel-packed cameras.

Xiaomi CEO Lin Bin was first off the mark, taking to the Weibo social network to post a photo of the back of a new smartphone supposedly featuring a 48-Megapixel image sensor. He gave no further details on the model in question, other than that it'll be available in China from January 2019.

Honor has been more upfront about its upcoming model. The Huawei subsidiary has already officially released various details about its forthcoming View 20, due to be unveiled in China on December 26, 2018, then launch globally in Paris, January 22.

This smartphone notably gets the 48-Megapixel smartphone sensor developed by Sony (the IMX586). Image processing will be facilitated by the powerful Kirin 980 processor, already used in the Huawei Mate 20.

Today at #HONORArtology we announced the industry-first 48MP rear camera with Sony IMX586 sensor to herald a new era of smartphone photography. #HONORView20 pic.twitter.com/VOohETQSS7 — Honor Smartphone (@Honorglobal) December 10, 2018

Note that the Honor View 20 also promises a truly borderless and notch-free display, with just the circular front-facing camera visible. A “Link Turbo” system also promises to combine the power of 4G and wi-fi for maximum throughput.

This is evidently just the start of what's to come, with Sony, Samsung and Huawei no doubt the best-placed smartphone makers to quickly join the trend for extra-high-definition cameras. — AFP-Relaxnews