Christophe Adam's Eclair de Génie opening in Shanghai

Eclair de Génie by Christophe Adam. ― AFP pic

PARIS, Dec 11 ― French pastry chef Christophe Adam, best known for having reinvented the éclair with his popular boutique Éclair de Génie, has shared a preview of his latest international outpost in Shanghai.

Over the weekend, Adam shared an Instagram photo of the new Shanghai boutique, which features wraparound marble counters and marble flooring.

Originally set to open December 7, it appears the opening has been pushed back, as Adam's Save the Date Facebook announcement has been deleted.

The photo of the unfinished café was shared over the weekend.

Shanghai is the latest international outpost for Éclair de Génie which features gourmet éclairs that come in flavours like raspberry pistachio, salted caramel, yuzu meringue and pecan vanilla.

Adam also has locations in Paris, Tokyo, Milan, Moscow and Vancouver, Canada. ― AFP-Relaxnews