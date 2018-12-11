Samira Wiley to guest star on 'Will & Grace'

Actress Samira Wiley is set to appear on Will and Grace in 2019. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 11 ― The second season of NBC's revival of the hit sitcom has recruited a familiar face.

Samira Wiley (Orange Is The New Black, Detroit) is set to appear on Will & Grace in 2019.

The Handmaid's Tale star will appear in three episodes when the comedy series returns in 2019.

Wiley will play Nikki, a cool and confident woman working in the same building as Karen Walker (Megan Mullally). When the pair are snowed in at the office, Nikki and recently-divorced Karen get talking about Karen's love life. ― AFP-Relaxnews