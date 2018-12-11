Iggy Pop and John Varvatos team up on punk docu-series

In addition to being executive producer for ‘Punk’, Iggy Pop will lend his voice to the docu-series. ― AFP pic

LONDON, Dec 11 ― Award-winning fashion designer John Varvatos and punk legend Iggy Pop are joining hands for Punk, a four-part docu-series.

The Epix docu-series will be directed by Jesse James Miller and produced by Derik Murray.

Iggy Pop and Varvatos will executive produce.

Featuring interviews with punk pioneers from the UK and the US, combined with rare photographs and archival video, “Punk” will explore “the music, the fashion, the art and the DIY attitude of a subculture of self-described misfits and outcasts,” as per Epix.

Johnny Rotten of the Sex Pistols, Marky Ramone of the Ramones, Debbie Harry from Blondie, Dave Grohl of Nirvana and the Foo Fighers, Jello Biafra of the Dead Kennedys, Legs McNeil from Punk magazine, and industry bigwigs Danny Fields from Elektra Records and filmmaker Penelope Spheeris (The Decline of Western Civilization, Wayne's World) will appear in interviews.

In addition to being executive producer, Iggy Pop will lend his voice to the docu-series.

Punk will premiere March 11, 2019. ― AFP-Relaxnews