IAACA establishes fund to help anti-corruption officers facing risks

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — The International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (IAACA) has set up a special Champions Fund to assist anti-corruption officers affected by risks in the line of duty.

Its vice-president, Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed, said Malaysia was the first country to contribute to the fund, which was established last Friday.

“Through discussions, we found that there are many (anti-corruption officers) who have become victims of circumstance while carrying out their duties.

“Malaysia became the first country to donate RM500,000 to the fund,” he told reporters after attending the “Seminar On Anti-Corruption Champions: Sharing Session With Winners of the Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award 2018,” here yesterday.

Abu Kassim, who is also the director-general of the National Centre for Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption (GIACC) said Qatar had also agreed to contribute to the fund.

He said assistance from the fund covered offering of jobs to officers who have had to seek shelter abroad, financial assistance for those looking for a place to stay and other help, without interfering in the administrative affairs of the said officer with the country concerned.

He said a thorough vetting mechanism was also in place to ensure that only truly deserving candidates received the aid.

Citing genuine cases that required help, he mentioned an Indonesian anti-corruption personnel was splashed with acid by the alleged party.

“There are cases in Nigeria where officers have had to leave their families to seek refuge in other countries with small amounts of pocket money, such cases are common,” he said.

Meanwhile in his speech, Abu Kassim said the Malaysian Government would be launching the National Anti-Corruption Plan, a systematic move to continuously combat corruption in the country, in January next year.

The seminar yesterday was organised by GIACC, Rule of Law & Anti-Corruption Centre, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and The Malaysia Institute of Integrity to promote integrity and combatting corruption.