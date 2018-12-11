Disney again makes history with takings above US$7b for 2018

‘Avengers: Infinity War,’ made by Disney's Marvel subsidiary, earned US$2 billion alone. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 11 ― Walt Disney Studios is again ending the year on a high note, posting more than US$7 billion (RM29.2 billion) in global box office earnings, thanks to hits such as Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War.

"This is only the second time in history any studio has surpassed the US$7 billion mark, after Disney’s own industry-record 2016 global gross of US$7.6 billion," the company said in a statement yesterday.

"The Studios’ estimated international box office gross through December 9 is an estimated US$4.069 billion, marking our second biggest year and the third biggest in industry history," it added.

Disney's success comes as the studio is set to release Mary Poppins Returns on December 19, which is expected to top the box office during the holiday season.

"To date, four of the top eight worldwide releases of the year are from The Walt Disney Studios, including the top two global and top three domestic releases," the company said.

Avengers: Infinity War, made by Disney's Marvel subsidiary, led the way, earning US$2 billion alone. It is followed by superhero movie Black Panther, which earned US$1.35 billion worldwide.

Incredibles 2, made by Pixar, another Disney subsidiary, earned US$1.24 billion.

Other top box office earners for 2018 are Ant-Man and The Wasp, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and Ralph Breaks the Internet, which has held the number one spot at the North American box office for the third consecutive week. ― AFP