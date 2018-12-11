Minister: Highland Towers demolition deferred for better safety checks

In September, Zuraida announced that the remaining towers will finally be brought after a quarter of a century since the deadly landslide. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — The demolition of the two remaining Highland Towers blocks has been delayed to allow further study of the structures, Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin clarified yesterday.

Responding to Malay Mail’s queries, Zuraida said the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ), which was tasked with handling technical matters related to the demolition, was still the examining the structural integrity of the buildings.

“The re-evaluation study conducted together with the Works Department will take at least another three to four months.

“This is also corroborated by the technical experts involved in the demolition works,” she said in a written reply.

The Ampang MP also said the Highland Towers Redevelopment Committee under her ministry has convened eight times since its formation on June 27, with the latest meeting having taken place on November 30.

The committee comprising experts and representatives from 10 major stakeholders, including federal, state and local authorities, is responsible for researching, analysing, evaluating, monitoring and executing the proposed redevelopment process of the site in Ulu Klang, Selangor.

General view of the long-abandoned Highland Towers condominiums in Kuala Lumpur December 7, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

On whether the initial proposal by the ministry to repurpose the site as a recreational park still stands, Zuraida said any redevelopment plans of Highland Towers will be finalised after a comprehensive safety study has been conducted.

In September, Zuraida announced that the remaining towers will finally be brought after a quarter of a century since the deadly landslide.

The federal lawmaker had spent the previous 10 years trying to resolve the issue but said she was previously hamstrung as she was then in the Opposition.

One of the three blocks of the Highland Towers condominium at Taman Hillview in Ulu Klang collapsed on this day 25 years ago today, killing 48 people.

The remaining towers were initially to be repaired and reoccupied, but later condemned after authorities concluded that they could not be safely rehabilitated.