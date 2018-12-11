Highland Towers: 25 years on, neighbours want the remaining blocks torn down

General view of the long-abandoned Highland Towers condominiums in Kuala Lumpur December 7, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — On this day, 25 years ago, at 1.35pm Block 1 of Highland Towers collapsed. A total of 48 people died in that tragedy.

The two remaining blocks of the development remain standing today, but they have been empty all these years. Blocks 2 and 3 have been used as a drug den for addicts, frequented by school kids seeking cheap thrills, and even used as a hiding place by criminals running from the law.

In 2016, three men were shot dead by the police near the buildings.

Over the years, residents living in the area have asked for the two blocks to be demolished. In August, Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin proposed that the land be turned into a park.

Taman Sri Ukay Hill View (TSUHV) Residents Association president Datuk Siti Hendon Chik said up till two years ago, there were many cases of break-ins and robberies, but things have quietened down since.

“Everyone in the neighbourhood wants to see these eyesores demolished but it’s a complicated matter. Since the police shootout two years ago, things are quieter but the buildings are still being used by criminals.

‘I’d like to see the land being used for outdoor activities... as for ghosts, I can honestly say I’ve never seen any.”

Ghost stories and sightings continue to haunt the two buildings, perhaps perpetuated by those who want to keep people away from their hideout.

Shahida Malik Ibrahim speaks to Malay Mail in Kuala Lumpur December 7, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Shahida Malik Ibrahim, 58, has been staying in Taman Hill View for 15 years with her husband, son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren; her house has been burgled multiple times.

“With the new security team, I feel safer but someone tried to steal our car last year. The alarm went off, so they ran away. But what if I forget to turn on the house alarm... then what?”

Not many children live in Taman Hill View but those who live here feel an outdoor activity area will change all that — and make the neighbourhood attractive to families with young children.

Seema Mayyuwaddyzin speaks to Malay Mail in Kuala Lumpur December 7, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Another resident Seema Mayyuwaddyzin said she’d love to see the two blocks turned into a tourist attraction.

“I used to take a stool and stand on it to try to peep through the gates. I remember seeing shadows and hearing noises. It piqued my curiosity,” said the 15-year-old.

“If they demolish it, then I hope they do something useful for the community. If not, I’d like to see it turned into a tourist attraction.”

Former Highland Towers resident Zhariff Afandi feels it is high time the two blocks are brought down and that the ‘ghosts’ only exist so long as the clandestine activities go on.

At the time of the collapse, Zhariff, who was born without hands, was 12 years old. He’s written a semi-autobiographical self-help book called S.O.S (Surfing Out Stuff): A Book of Growth and Guidance, set to be launched on December 13 with a chapter dedicated to his personal account of the Highland Towers tragedy.

“Took me eight to nine months to finish the book, a lifelong dream of mine,’ said Zhariff who escaped from Block 1 before it collapsed.

“There are pictures and stories of things that took place on that fateful day. It was extremely difficult to write, not just because I had to recollect painful memories but also reflect on them.

“We all lost loved ones and possessions, which is why even though life was already difficult for me as a kid, this gave me perspective. My Sega Mega Drive and video games weren’t significant any more. Life was.

“As for the two blocks, turn the place into a memorial park. It has a reputation for being haunted, but it’s only haunted because of the drug addicts and the various kinds of activities going on.”