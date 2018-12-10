I am a poor man with no assets to declare, tourism minister says

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Mohamaddin Ketapi speaks to reporters in Putrajaya July 4, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi today reiterated that he has no assets to declare to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

He said that he is a poor man without any assets and that his only income was his monthly salary as a minister.

“What is there for me to declare if I don’t have any assets. I don’t even own a car or a house. I am a poor man.

“If in the future, I have one (asset), I will declare, but as it is now, no, I got nothing to declare,” he told reporters when met at Parliament’s lobby here today.

He was commenting on the list of MPs posted on the MACC’s asset declaration website. He is one of 13 MPs on the list who have yet to declare their assets.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Senator P. Waytha Moorthy also told reporters at the Parliament lobby that he did not have any assets to declare to the MACC.

He said that as an activist before, all his income as a lawyer was spent on championing the people’s welfare which left him without any savings. — Bernama