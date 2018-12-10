Dewan Rakyat passes three bills to give university students political freedom

The amendments on all three Acts which were aimed ending a ban on students of higher education institutions to be involved in political parties in campus, were unanimously passed after the third reading by Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — After almost five decades, university students are getting closer to achieve freedom to be involved in politics in campus after amendments on three related Acts including the Universities and University Colleges Act (UUCA) 1971 were passed at Dewan Rakyat tonight.

Apart from UUCA, two other Acts are the Private Higher Educational Institutions Act 1996 and the Educational Institutions (Discipline) Act 1976.

The amendments on all three Acts which were aimed ending a ban on students of higher education institutions to be involved in political parties in campus, were unanimously passed after the third reading by Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik.

When winding up debate on the UUCA (Amendment) Bill 2018, Maszlee pointed out that the amendment was the initial move to abolish UUCA totally by 2020.

“If we look at the amendments tonight, even though it was only one section but it is very significant as it would eliminate the siege mentality and culture of fear which have shackling university students. — Bernama