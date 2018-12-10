Despite disappointment, Singapore hoping to resolve maritime dispute with Malaysia amicably

A Malaysian government vessel was spotted in the waters off Tuas View Extension on Thursday, December 6, 2018. — TODAY pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Singapore today said it was disappointed that Malaysia did not reposition the latter’s ships back to before a maritime border dispute, but said it looked forward to finding a solution with Malaysia.

In responding to the Malaysian government’s statement earlier today, Singapore’s Foreign Affairs Ministry highlighted that its repositioning proposal would not negatively affect either country’s stand.

“Malaysia has acknowledged that Singapore’s proposal would have been without prejudice to both sides’ respective positions on the maritime boundary.

“Singapore is hence disappointed that Malaysia is unable to accede to Singapore’s proposal to go back to the status quo ante prior to 25 October 2018,” it said in a statement today.

Singapore said its officials had made the proposal to Malaysia’s Attorney-General Tommy Thomas during his December 7 meeting with Singapore’s Home Affairs Minister and Law Minister K. Shanmugam and Attorney-General Lucien Wong.

Singapore noted that countries could make claims on maritime boundaries under international law according to established procedures, without needing to have ships face off against each other.

But Singapore also said it was “encouraged” that the Malaysian government has undertaken to take all effective measures to de-escalate the situation on the ground and handle the situation in a calm and peaceful manner.

“Singapore also welcomes the Malaysian Government’s agreement that officials meet in the second week of January 2019, to exchange views on resolving the Johor Bahru Port Limits issue,” the city-state’s foreign affairs ministry said.

It went on to repeat its call for Malaysia to switch back Malaysian government vessels’ positions to the status quo before October 25, which it said would avoid misunderstandings.

“Malaysia’s deployments in this area will not strengthen its legal claim and can only heighten tensions.

“Malaysia will be responsible for any untoward situations on the ground that arise from continued deployment of its vessels into this area,” it said.

“The Singapore Government hopes to work with the Malaysian Government to find an amicable resolution of issues between the two countries in accordance with international law, and in the spirit of preserving our important bilateral relationship,” it added.

The maritime boundary dispute is said to have started when Malaysia declared on October 25 a change to the limits of the Johor Bahru Port, with Singapore claiming that Malaysian government vessels subsequently encroached into Singapore’s territorial waters off Tuas.