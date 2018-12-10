Harimau Malaya fans can buy AFF Suzuki Cup return-leg tickets from today

The sea of spectators present during the AFF Suzuki Cup 2014 semi-final first leg match at the Shah Alam Stadium, on December 7, 2014. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — A total of 3,000 tickets, set aside for Harimau Malaya supporters for the Malaysia-Vietnam AFF Suzuki Cup final, return-leg match at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on December 15, will be on sale from today until Wednesday.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) secretary-general Stuart Ramalingam said in a statement today that the tickets were priced at RM43 each.

He said those wishing to purchase tickets for the away match, which will begin at 7.30pm (local time), need to choose the number of tickets they wanted and make full payment to Football Association of Malaysia via account number 12131010006121 at Bank Islam and keep the payment slip.

They can then e-mail their personal particulars, like full name, MyKad number, telephone number and total number of tickets purchased, as well as a copy of their payment slip to [email protected].

FAM, he said, would e-mail them back to confirm receiving the payment and the fans can redeem their tickets in Hanoi on Friday and Saturday (Dec 14 and 15). The fans will be contacted by FAM’s representatives in Hanoi regarding the ticket redemption.

Malaysia will host the first leg of the final at the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil, at 8.45pm tomorrow. — Bernama