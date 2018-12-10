Khairy says unaware of plot to oust Zahid as Umno president

Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin speaks to reporters in Parliament, Kuala Lumpur October 23, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Rembau Member of Parliament Khairy Jamaluddin has stressed that he had no knowledge about reports that claim there were efforts among Umno leaders to force party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to resign before the end of the year.

Khairy, who was a former candidate for the post of Umno president during the party elections in June, said he was not involved in the matter, if it was true.

“I did not hear anything, I do not know anything, if there are any efforts, it does not involve me,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby when asked to comment on a report by the New Straits Times which claimed that there were some party leaders who wanted Ahmad Zahid to vacate his post

However, Khairy admitted there have been talks among party members questioning Ahmad Zahid as the president, but the matter has not yet been finalised.

“His position as president has been much debated and views thrown among Umno members...I have also heard of MPs having informal discussions after the Parliament sessions, but I am not sure if it is connected to this issue or not. I was not told (about it),” he said.

The current sitting of the Parliament ends tomorrow.

When met, Ahmad Zahid refused to comment on the claims. — Bernama