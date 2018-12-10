Second session of 14th Parliament sitting starts on March 11 next year

Parliament staff making last-minute preparations before Parliament convenes in this file picture. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Dec 10 — The second session of 14th Parliament sitting will convene on March 11, 2019, according to Yang Di-Pertua Dewan Rakyat.

The first meeting for Dewan Rakyat will begin on March 11, scheduled for 20 days until April 11, while for Dewan Negara is also on March 11 and from April 22 until May 19 scheduled for 11 days.

“With this announcement, the opening ceremony for second term 14th Parliament will be opened by Yang di-Pertuan Agong on March 11 next year at 10.00 am at the Parliament building,” it said.

For the second meeting of Dewan Rakyat, the seating will begin on July 1, until July 18 (12 days), while for Dewan Negara is on July 22 and until July 31 (7 days)

The third meeting for Dewan Rakyat will convene for 36 days on October 7 until December 5, and Dewan Negara is eight days from 9-19 December.

The second meeting of first session of the 14th Parliament sitting will end tomorrow on December 11 after 30 days since October 15 this year.