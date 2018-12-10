Abdul Aziz Bari: Police recorded my statement over plot to oust Perak MB

Abdul Aziz speaks to Malay Mail August 15, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Dec 10 — State executive councillor Abdul Aziz Bari said police today recorded his statement over the alleged plot to remove Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

He said he received a call from the district police headquarters here at 2.30pm.

“I spent about 15 minutes to have my statement taken at my office and the officer who took my statement said a report had been lodged against me at the Sentul police station,” he told Malay Mail this evening,

Abdul Aziz said he had done nothing that is criminal in nature.

“If indeed there are plans to unseat a sitting mentri besar, it will be done democratically and no bloodshed will occur,” he said.

This is the second time Abdul Aziz has faced the authorities over allegations of the attempted ouster of Ahmad Faizal.

Last Wednesday, during the final day of Perak assembly sitting, the Tebing Tinggi assemblyman was summoned by the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission to assist investigations into the claim.

On Thursday, the commission summoned six Umno assemblymen including state Opposition leader Datuk Saarani Mohamad over the alleged plot.

Rumours of an internal ouster surfaced on November 25 when Saarani revealed that there was a high possibility Perak could face snap polls, pointing to a move, allegedly by the state executive councillors, to topple Ahmad Faizal.

On Friday, Saarani claimed that the plot to remove Ahmad Faizal was still active.

The Kota Tampan assemblyman told reporters that an Umno assemblyman was informed on Wednesday that the move to oust Ahmad Faizal was supported by Putrajaya.

When contacted, Ipoh district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Ali Tamby confirmed Abdul Aziz’s statement was recorded.

“My officer took the statement at the exco’s office at the State Secretariat building,” he said, confirming that it was related to a report lodged at the Sentul police station.