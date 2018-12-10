Samsuni Mohd Nur named Finas chairman

Samsuni takes over from Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib as Finas chairman. — CinemaOnline pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia today announced the new board of directors of the National Film Development Corporation (Finas) with ministry senior undersecretary (management) Datuk Samsuni Mohd Nor as the chairman.

Minister Gobind Singh Deo, in a statement, said the board was appointed on Nov 22.

He said Affendy Ali Dally, a legal counsel of a corporate agency, has been appointed as the deputy chairman of Finas.

Samsuni takes over from Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib, the Barisan Nasional state assemblyman for Slim (Perak), who resigned as the Finas chairman after the 14th general election.

Gobind said the new Finas board would oversee reforms and restructuring of the corporation based on the ministry’s blueprint.

“The new board comprises highly experienced and knowledgeable individuals in the fields of film, arts, accounting and law. All these appointments are in line with the provisions under the National Film Development Corporation Act 1981,” he said.

The other members of the board are Rashid Karim; Hasnul Hadi Samsudin; Onn Norshal Hamzah; Mohan Rao; Salwah Shukor and Andrew Tai.

Ministry secretary-general Datuk Dr Mohd Ali Mohamad Nor and Siti Juraini Jalaludin of the Ministry of Finance were appointed as the ministry representatives on the board.

Gobind said Shakib Ahmad Shakir has been appointed as the acting Finas director-general and Fairul Azida Shahabudin as the acting Finas deputy director-general, and were also on the board.

He also said that the board has also appointed a panel of advisers comprising experienced individuals from the film industry, namely Ku Mohamad Haris Ku Sulong; Bront Palarae; Mohamed Harun Abdul Rahman; Wee Meng Hee; Nadira Ilana; Juhaidah Joemin; Anna Har; Adrian Teh; Syafiq Yusof; Mohamad Ghazali Jeman and Shanjhey Kumar Perumal.

Gobind expressed the hope that the newly appointed board members would work towards improving Finas and making it a truly world-class organisation. — Bernama