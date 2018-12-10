Kit Siang: Anti-ICERD rally whets Hadi’s appetite for power

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang speaks during the anti-ICERD rally in Kuala Lumpur December 8, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang today said that PAS president Datuk Seri Hadi Awang will no longer be satisfied being a kingmaker after making Umno play second fiddle at Saturday’s Anti-ICERD (International Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Racial Discrimination) rally.

Calling PAS the biggest winner to emerge from the event, the DAP adviser said in a statement that Hadi has become more ambitious since the 14th general election (GE14) in May.

“Before the GE14, Hadi wanted PAS to play the role of “kingmaker” by winning 40 parliamentary seats, which would enable him to prop up Datuk Seri Najib Razak to continue as prime minister.

“Now, Hadi can't be satisfied to be a ‘kingmaker’ for Umno to continue to rule Malaysia, as he himself would want to be Prime Minister in a political scenario where Umno needs PAS more than PAS needs Umno,” he said.

Pre-GE 14, Umno repeatedly made efforts for a merger with PAS but the Islamist party did not show much interest.

Lim labelled Umno the biggest loser of the rally, because for the first time in 72 years, the Umno president played a secondary role to that of the PAS president.

The Iskandar Puteri MP also criticised Hadi for not bringing up during the rally the “Freemason agenda” he had said was the reason Muslims must oppose the ratification of ICERD.

“There was not a word of this Freemason agenda and international conspiracy against Islam in the speeches at the rally yesterday.

“The rally should have launched an international campaign to save Muslims from the Freemason conspiracy, as 99 per cent of the 1.9 billion Muslims in the world are living in 179 countries which have ratified ICERD,” he said.