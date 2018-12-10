Shafie: I’ve already declared assets to MACC, but I’ll do it again

The entrance of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya is pictured on November 19, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 10 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Shafie Apdal will be declaring his assets to the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission soon, he said, after it was reported that he was among 13 MPs who have yet to do so.

The Parti Warisan Sabah president said that he had previously declared his assets to the MACC when he was being investigated for graft late last year, but said he was fine with doing it again.

“I’ve already declared it before during my MACC time, but I guess this time it’s for Parliament. It’s ok, I will do it again,” he said when asked by reporters here today.

Shafie said that he had owned up to owning some shares and would fulfill his requirement again.

“I am short of time, but that is not the reason. We cannot give excuses, I will do it soon. There is nothing to hide,” he said.

Recently, MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Prevention) Datuk Shamsun Baharin Mohd Jamil said 13 MPs from Pakatan and Pakatan-friendly parties have yet to publicly declare their assets.

He said the MACC was in the process of proposing a new law that would make it mandatory for all politicians to declare their assets, expected to be tabled in April.

Other Pakatan MPs who have yet to publicly declare their assets are Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (Port Dickson), Datuk Rozman Isli (Labuan), Dr Michael Teo (Miri), Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (Tambun), Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau (Tuaran), Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali (Bagan Serai), Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid (Kapar), Datuk Seri Dr Edmund Santhara (Segamat), Datuk Dr Shahruddin Md Salleh (Sri Gading), Ali Biju (Saratok) and Awang Husaini Sahari (Putatan).