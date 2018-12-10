Foreign Ministry: Malaysia to de-escalate situation with Singapore over maritime issue

Singapore and Malaysia have been locked in disputes over air space and territorial boundaries in Singapore’s waters off Tuas. — TODAY pic

PETALING JAYA, Dec 10 — The Foreign Affairs Ministry today said it will take measures to de-escalate the situation with Singapore over the Johor Bahru Port border alteration issue, which the city-state claims currently encroaches into its waters.

“The ministry referred to Singapore’s diplomatic note of Dec 8, in which Singapore declined Malaysia’s proposal for both countries to mutually cease and desist sending assets into the disputed area, with a view of de-escalating tensions on the ground, pending discussions on the outstanding maritime boundary issues.

“Singapore also called upon Malaysia to return to the status quo prior to Oct 25 by immediately withdrawing all Malaysian government vessels in the area.

“While the Government of Malaysia is unable to accede to Singapore’s counter-proposal, Malaysia will take all effective measures to de-escalate the situation on the ground, reaffirming its position to handle the situation in a calm and peaceful manner,” it said in a statement today.

The statement was made after the ministry called on the Singapore high commissioner to discuss the maritime dispute.

“During the discussion, the ministry welcomed Singapore’s continued emphasis on the importance of dialogue, and its willingness to engage with Malaysia in resolving matters amicably, along with its consideration of Malaysia’s proposed agenda for the bilateral discussion.

“Malaysia is also agreeable to Singapore’s counter-proposed dates in January 2019,” it said.

The Foreign Ministry also stressed the importance of bilateral relations with Singapore and expressed hope that discussions will commence soon.