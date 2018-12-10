Get ready to make an impact, coach Cheng Hoe tells reserves

National head coach Tan Cheng Hoe speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur December 10, 2018 — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Harimau Malaya head coach Tan Cheng Hoe has one word of advice to his fringe players itching for a piece of the action: “Be ready to make an impact!”

His call comes in the wake of injuries sustained by defensive stalwarts Muhammad Syazwan Andik Mohd Ishak and Mohamad Aidil Zafuan Abd Radzak as Malaysia prepare for their AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final, first-leg clash against Vietnam at the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil, tomorrow.

The duo are down with hamstring injuries.

“They have yet to train with the team. I will continue to monitor their progress.

“Whoever is fielded as replacement tomorrow, though, must be ready to make the same kind of impact and play with the same kind of passion as shown by Syazwan and Aidil,” Cheng Hoe told the pre-match press conference here today.

His call to arms is understandable as Cheng Hoe dreams of repeating Malaysia’s 2010 Suzuki Cup triumph.

Back then, however, he was the assistant to head coach Datuk K. Rajagobal.

This time, he has a chance to make a name for himself.

“I guess it is every coach’s dream to taste victory and the sweet memories of 2010 will forever be etched in my heart.

“This time, though, the situation is a bit different. This time I am the head coach and I am confident my players will make new memories that we can cherish together,” he said.

In the 2010 Suzuki Cup final, Malaysia lifted the trophy for the first time after beating Indonesia 4-2 on aggregate. The Harimau Malaya won the first leg at home 3-0 but lost 1-2 to Indonesia in the return leg at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta. — Bernama