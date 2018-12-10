Ringgit ends lower against US dollar

A Malaysia Ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — The ringgit continued its downtrend against the US dollar at the close today, amid renewed trade war worries between the United States and China which would hamper demand for emerging market currencies.

At 6pm, the local note was traded at 4.1700/1750 against the US dollar from last Friday’s close of 4.1640/1680.

A dealer said uncertainty about US-China relations, coupled with concerns about slowing global growth, curbed risk sentiment and hurt investor confidence.

“The US November employment report released last week, which showed growth slowed, did not precisely provide a rosy outlook for the health of the US economy,” the dealer said.

The ringgit traded mostly lower against other major currencies, except for the British pound.

It weakened against the Singapore dollar to 3.0431/0470 from 3.0385/0434 on Friday, slipped against the euro to 4.7588/7649 from 4.7320/7373 and edged down against the yen to 3.6991/6039 from 3.6899/6937.

However, vis-a-vis the pound, the ringgit climbed to 5.3059/3139 from 5.3116/3184. — Bernama