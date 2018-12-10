IGP looking to scale down police personnel stationed at Seafield temple

Federal Reserve Unit police stand guard outside the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple November 28, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — The police are considering scaling down the strength of the force deployed at the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ25 near Subang Jaya after evaluating the situation at the house of worship near where riots took place on Nov 26 and 27.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said today he will meet with the Selangor police to evaluate the situation.

“We will identify what can threaten security there. If there are none, we may scale down the number of our officers and personnel deployed there because we do not wish to utilise too much manpower. We have to minimise (on the manpower). If we drag the matter for too long, it will incur costs and be a waste of manpower. We will evaluate this before we make a decision,” he said.

Bernama found out that about 80 policemen are stationed at the temple area, comprising Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel and traffic policemen.

“So far, there have been no threats. The situation has returned to normal. However, we cannot take things for granted. We have to exercise close control to prevent untoward incidents, including at the One City mall,” he said to reporters after launching a crime-prevention patrol by trainees of the Police Training Centre at the Central Market.

Mohamad Fuzi said the number of suspects arrested in connection with the temple riots remains at 106.

Asked about the condition of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, 24, who was allegedly beaten up by the rioters on Nov 27, he said Muhammad Adib had yet to regain consciousness.

“Let Adib get well (before he can give a statement). He is still on life support. We have to give him time (to recover),” he said.

Mohamad Fuzi said the police will get a statement from him to complete their investigation. — Bernama