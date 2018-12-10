Mohd Khairuddin sworn in as Selangor exco

KLANG, Dec 10 — Paya Jaras assemblyman, Mohd Khairuddin Othman has been appointed as the new Selangor State Executive Councillor effective today.

The PKR assemblyman replaced former Seri Setia assembly Prof Dr Shaharuddin Baharudin who passed away on Aug 2 of colon cancer.

Mohd Khairuddin, 47, took his oath before the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah at Istana Alam Shah here today.

The swearing in ceremony, pledge and presentation of the Exco appointment letter held at Balairung Seri, was also attended by Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari.

Amirudin in a statement said Mohd Khairuddin would be taking over as State Younger Generation, Sports and Human Capital Development Committee chairman.

“The Selangor state government is confident with the competency of Mohd Khairuddin who has been an assemblyman since 2013 as well as his wide experience in holding several positions as Selangor Deputy Speaker, assistant Exco for Infrastructure, Youth and Malay Customs, Selangor Education Fund board member, as well as Selangor State Sports Council deputy chairman in assisting the Selangor state government and the State Exco in implementing its agenda as well as policies planned for the benefit of Selangor residents,” he said. — Bernama