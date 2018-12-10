Ancom Bhd signs on as Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Award Gala Dinner 2018 sponsors

Ancom Berhad will be one of five presenting sponsors of the appreciation night on Sunday, December 16. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Ancom Berhad was announced as a presenting sponsor of the Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Award Gala Dinner 2018 during an appreciation ceremony at Hilton Kuala Lumpur earlier today.

Ancom — which shares common stakeholders with Malay Mail — has already supported the Gala Dinner in various ways leading to the event set to take place at Hilton Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, December 16.

Malay Mail weekend editor Audrey Edwards, who represented Ancom, said that the group was elated over the opportunity.

“On behalf of Ancom, we are very glad to be part of this initiative and to help the Malaysian AIDS Foundation (MAF) in various ways.

“There are several other CSR projects we are involved in, but this is our entry into helping people living with and affected by HIV/AIDS,” she said after receiving a plaque and a bouquet as tokens of appreciation.

Edwards was awarded the Special Red Ribbon Media Award in July for her long-standing contribution to HIV/AIDS journalism at the 2018 Red Ribbon Media Awards in July.

The other four presenting sponsors of the gala are AirAsia Group Bhd, Berjaya Group, Ranhill Holdings Bhd, and MonSpace Sdn Bhd.

MAF trustee Datuk Lai Voon Hon expressed appreciation to the sponsors for helping to make the event possible.

“I’d like to say thank you to our sponsors who are the unsung heroes of all this.

“You (sponsors) have showed incredible help and determination in support to the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Malaysia.”

Previously known as the Red Ribbon Gala, the appreciation night aims to raise RM2.5 million that will go towards for HIV prevention, AIDS care and support for people living with HIV.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, will be among the guests of honour.

Local celebrities Fahrin Ahmad and former Miss Universe Malaysia Deborah Henry will host the gala dinner while artistes Dayang Nurfaizah and Bob Yusof will treat guests to a scintillating performance.

All four are MAF Red Ribbon Celebrity Supporters.

Malay Mail is the media partner for the event.

* Only gold tables (RM20,000) are available. For more information, please contact Nurshaliza Manaf at [email protected] or 014-504 8927 or Azahemy Abdullah at [email protected] or 016-646 5874.