Censorship board to cut LGBT content from films, deputy home minister says

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Any elements or scenes deemed to be promoting inappropriate culture such as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) will be not be approved for public viewing, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman said this was based on the guidelines set by the Film Censorship Board (LPF) under Home Ministry (KDN) that disallowed any screenings on elements related to inappropriate culture for public viewing.

“Several aspects need to be taken into account by the LPF board members when reviewing movies and dramas for public screening.

“These aspects are related to national security and public order, socio-culture, decorum, morality and religion. LGBT issue falls under socio-culture, so the board will remove and will not approve any scene and dialogue that promotes such culture in films and dramas,” he said this in the oral question-and-answer session in the House today.

He said this in his reply to a question by Ahmad Amzad Mohamed (PAS-Kuala Terengganu) on the government’s move to curb inappropriate culture such as LGBT in film and drama production in the country.

To Ahmad Amzad’s supplementary question pertaining to the status of actors playing such characters, Mohd Azis said the scenes would not be removed if there were lessons to be learned from the scenes and acting. — Bernama