Despite PM’s snub, minister says will work on implementing third vote

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks during a press conference at Parliament November 27, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — The Housing and Local Government ministry will continue its study on implementing local council elections as an option to improve democratisation in the administration, minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said today.

Zuraida said as the ministry responsible for local government matters, the study conducted will take into account of local council elections practiced in other countries throughout the world and the into account sensitivities of the people.

“We acknowledged Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s concern and remark this morning on the untimely implementation of the third vote.

“Therefore it is important for us to continue to explore different methods that are suitable to be enforced while being aware of the shortcomings and consider all aspects from both sides to ensure the sustainability of Malaysians,” she said.

This morning, Dr Mahathir said Putrajaya will not reintroduce local council elections due to concerns of possible communal strife between rural and urban areas.

Dr Mahathir asserted that the so-called third vote may produce the “wrong results” that would create divisions between cities and less developed parts of the country.

She said all-rounded statistical data, especially concerning the understanding, feasibility and comprehensive exposure towards implementing local council elections within three years have been obtained immediately after the idea was mooted.

Zuraida also pointed out that the matter was enshrined in PH’s election manifesto to “strengthen” the role and powers of the local governments with a “commitment” to “strengthen local democracy”.

“As a government that upholds the peoples’ inspiration, the inspiration to implement local elections is one of the democratic reforms pursue by the PH government,” she said.

Local council elections, popularly known as the third vote, were last held in Malaysia in 1963, with the next two suspended because of Indonesia’s confrontation with Malaysia.

In 1976, local elections were scrapped when Parliament passed the Local Government Act that only provided for appointed councillors to fill the posts.