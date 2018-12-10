After tix sold out, Syed Saddiq touts AFF Cup viewing party at Axiata Arena

Youth and Sports Minister, Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, attends the FA Cup final between Selangor FA and Pahang at National Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur July 8, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman sought today to soften the blow for football fans who missed out on tickets to the local leg of AFF Suzuki Cup final by opening up the nearby Axiata Arena for a live viewing party.

In an Instagram post, the youth and sports minister said he sympathised with those who had queued up for hours on Sunday only to leave disappointed.

He vowed that his ministry would ensure such incidents do not recur.

“I sympathise with fans who couldn’t get tickets for the final,” said Syed Saddiq, referring to tomorrow’s first leg of the showpiece between Malaysia and Vietnam at Bukit Jalil Stadium.

“This shouldn’t have happened. The ministry is ready to work with FAM (Football Association of Malaysia) so that it doesn’t repeat itself.

“I’d like to invite Malaysians to throng Axiata Arena to support Harimau Malaya!”

Thousands had camped outside the stadium from Saturday night to get their hands on tickets to Malaysia’s first final appearance in the competition since 2014.

According to FAM on Facebook, however, 40,000 of the 80,000 tickets were sold out within hours of the counters opening at 9.53am.

The other 40,000 sold online had been snapped up by Saturday, a day after going on sale.

Some disgruntled fans then took to social media to voice their frustrations.

After tomorrow’s match, one-time champions Malaysia (2010) travel to Hanoi for the return leg on Saturday.