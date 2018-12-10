College kids try to guess songs from the 70s (VIDEO)

Watch these college kids try to figure out music from the 70s.

LOS ANGELES, Dec 10 — Back with another “guess that song” challenge, popular YouTube channel React this time set the task of identifying songs from the 70s to a group of college kids.

The channel often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything on their YouTube channel which boasts quite a large following.

Some of the songs they had to guess included Roxanne by The Police, This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) by Natalie Cole, Kung Fu Fighting by Carl Douglas and more.

How many of these 70s songs can you identify correctly? Try out the challenge for yourself.