Acer expands PC range with new all-in-one, Chromebook

Acer Malaysia general manager of products, sales and marketing Chan Weng Hong (left) and senior product executive Soo Yun Sin (right) with the newly-revealed Acer commercial products. — Picture courtesy of Acer Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — If you’ve held out until the end of the year to wait to do your gadget shopping, Acer has a few new options if you’re looking for a new PC or laptop.

There’s a new mini PC in the Acer Veriton N4660G, that supports 8th-gen Intel Core processors as well as the Acer Veriton Z4660 which is an all-in-one laptop optimised for business use.

In the TravelMate series, Acer is bringing in the TravelMate X3310 that offers 15-hour battery life, extra durability and a more user-friendly design.

Been waiting for a new Chromebook? Acer’s Chromebook Spin 13 comes with the i5-8250U that offers more power while being energy-efficient. It also comes with a Gorilla Glass screen for its 13.5-inch QHD display as well as 360-degree dual-torque design.

An interesting add-on is a Wacom stylus to add more functionality to the laptop.

The Acer Veriton N4660G desktop is priced at RM2,899 for the i3 version and RM3,399 for the i5. As for the Acer Veriton Z4660G all-in-one, it is priced at RM2,899 and RM3,199 respectively for the i3 and i5 versions.

You can already purchase the Acer Travelmate laptop for RM4,099 and the Acer Chromebook Spin 13 for RM3,599. The newly-announced products area already available from Acer online stores as well as official retailers.