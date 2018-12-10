Minister: Injured fireman Adib able to write, communicating via whiteboard

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa speaks to reporters in Parliament December 10, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, the fireman who was seriously injured after being attacked by a group of rioters at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, in USJ 25, Subang Jaya on Nov 27, has now begun responding by writing on a whiteboard to communicate.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa said the National Heart Institute (IJN) informed that the fireman from the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Department was recovering well.

“IJN has said, however, that Muhammad Adib still cannot be visited for now, so I will respect the decision,” he told reporters when met at IJN, here, today.

Mujahid also presented a donation to Muhammad Adib’s father on behalf of the Taqwa Foundation, an organisation under the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP).

Earlier this month, doctors had stopped a heart-support machine for Muhammad Adib when his heart was able to function on its own.

However, Muhammad Adib is still relying on several life support machines to allow his internal organs to heal. — Bernama