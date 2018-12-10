Sarawak’s UPP says ex-lawmakers welcome to join party

UPP secretary-general George Lo (centre) hands over the application to change the party's name to Parti Sarawak Bersatu to state RoS director Georgina Apphia Ngau (right) December 10, 2018. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Dec 10 — The United People’s Party (UPP) has not received any formal application from former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun and former Lubok MP Datuk William Nyallau to be its members, secretary-general George Lo said today.

“Certainly if they submit application to join us, their applications will be given fullest consideration,” he said when met by reporters at the Sarawak Registrar of Societies (RoS) here.

He was at the RoS office to hand over UPP’s application to change its name to Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and amendments to its constitution, which were passed at last Saturday’s extraordinary general meeting.

Lo was asked to confirm reports that Entulu and Nyallau, former members of Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), had applied to join UPP, a ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)-friendly party.

“Certainly our door is always open to anybody who shares the vision that we have. If they share that vision that we have, then we will welcome them,” he said.

Lo, however, refused to say whether Entulu had made known to UPP leaders of his desire to join the party.

“I am not at liberty to disclose that at the moment,” he said.

He said it will be an asset to UPP if Entulu and Nyallau were to join UPP.

Entulu, who is also the former Selangau MP, and Nyallau, were among five PRS leaders who were sacked before the 14th general election on May 9, 2018 for allegedly tarnishing the party’s image.

On UPP’s application to change its name to PSB, Lo said the approval can only be done by RoS headquarters in Putrajaya.

“We are hoping that the approval can be done quickly so that we can use the new name and logo, even though our application was submitted manually,” he said.

He said he was informed by the state RoS director Georgina Apphia Ngau that the approval could be done if the application was submitted online.

Lo said his party wants to go to the ground and recruit more members once the change of name has been approved.