Transport Ministry pushes Singapore opposite for details on Seletar air navigation system

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — The Transport Ministry wants its Singapore counterpart to release all letters by the Civil Aviation Authority related to the Instrument Landing System (ILS) at the Seletar Airport.

It thanked the Singapore ministry for releasing some documents on Tuesday over the system that is at the centre of an airspace dispute between the two countries.

“However, the disclosure is only partial and selective with the primary aim of influencing public opinion,” it said in a statement.

The ministry then said it would contact the aviation regulator directly for clarification if Singapore chooses not to publish the letters sent from Oct 9 to Nov 15.

Last Tuesday Malaysia sent a protest note to Singapore over Seletar Airport’s proposed ILS, which would allegedly jeopardise development around Pasir Gudang in Johor due to height restrictions that must be imposed to comply with the system.