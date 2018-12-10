In Baiti Jannati, Tenaga Nasional helps indigent Johoreans rebuild lives

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian (second from left) helps a boy with his school bag as Johor TNB General Manager (customer service) Datuk Baderul Sham Saad (far left) looks on. — Picture courtesy of TNB

JOHOR BARU, Dec 8 — Mohamad Md Salleh was at his wit’s end when his century-old family home in Kampung Tanjung Resang, Endau in Mersing where he has lived his entire life started falling apart earlier this year.

He had no money for the urgent repairs needed and no one to turn to for help. He feared he and his family might be forced onto the streets if the house fell apart, or worse, be caught underneath the dilapidated structure in the next storm.

“We did not have enough money for the house repairs as the roof was constantly leaking when it rained and the wooden walls were decaying.

“It gets worse during rain or storms where the zinc roofing would also give way due to the house condition,” said the 71-year-old who has lived in the single-bedroom house throughout his life.

Fortunately for Mohamad, his plight caught the attention of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) which helped the senior citizen rebuild and strengthen his home under the Baiti Jannati project.

Mohamad and his wife Selma Mohammad, 64, were grateful that their once crumbling family home has now been rebuilt as a modern home with proper concrete walls and roofing.

He said his family can now live comfortably together in their new home that now features three bedrooms and a bath.

“The house is perfect and I couldn’t ask for more as the additional bedrooms can now accommodate my daughter and my grandson who also stays with us,” said Mohamad when met at the Dewan Cahaya TNB in Kempas here during an awards ceremony last Friday.

He was among nine recipients of the state-level TNB Baiti Jannati project.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian (second from left) and Johor TNB General Manager (customer service) Datuk Baderul Sham Saad (far left) give the ‘thumbs-up’ sign during during TNB Back To School Programme ceremony on December 7, 2018. — Picture courtesy of TNB

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian officiated the ceremony that was also attended by Johor TNB general manager (customer service) Datuk Baderul Sham Saad.

The ceremony was also held together with another TNB programme, which provided 200 primary students with basic academic supplies worth RM200 each for the 2019 school year that will start next month.

Among the recipients of the TNB Back to School programme were twin sisters Nurul Nabihah Ahmad Mazlan and Nurul Najihah Ahmad Mazlan who received school uniforms, shoes, as well as a school bag each complete with stationery.

Both the 11-year-old girls, who are from Taman Desa Kempas, were happy to get new supplies for when they move up to Standard Six next year at the SK Perumahan Tampoi.

Their father, Ahmad Mazlan Ariffin, 50, works in a paint factory, while mother Jamilah Wahid, 47, works in a production factory in Johor Baru.

“The aid that we receive will assist to lighten the burden for our parents as our family is not well-to-do,” said Najihah, the elder twin.

Nabihah echoed her big sister’s sentiments and said she was happy to have been selected for the programme, adding that it was the first time their family of five girls received such aid.

“The items will definitely assist us in our final primary school year,” the younger twin said, adding that she and Najihah were the youngest in their family.

In his speech during the ceremony, Baderul Sham said the selected recipients were from impoverished households that included single mothers, the aged and from rural areas, adding that RM50,000 were allocated to repair or rebuild each house.

“This year alone, the repair or construction of new houses involved 30 units, while the remaining balance was implemented in previous years.

“For next year, another 12 homes are targeted for repairs or rebuilding,” he said.

Several of the recipients of Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s (TNB) Baiti Jannati Project holding-up the mock keys after the handing over ceremony held at Dewan Cahaya in TNB Kempas in Johor Baru recently. — Picture by Ben Tan

The Baiti Jannati project is part of TNB’s corporate social responsibility programme in line with the government's call for government-linked companies to assist in the repair of houses or build new homes so poor and needy citizens can live more comfortably.

Baderul Sham also said TNB’s Back to School aimed to ease the burden of parents with large families. TNB had identified 25 schools in Johor where students were in need of basic aid for the 2019 academic year.

“TNB hopes that this aid will encourage the spirit of the children to continue to work hard to succeed in their respective studies,” he said.

Mentri besar Osman lauded TNB for its welfare programmes, saying they were a positive and exemplary initiative that helped the Johor government provide for less wealthy citizens.

“I call on all parties, especially the government, non-governmental organisations, private companies and individuals to continue to assist and defend the needy or poor,” said Osman, who is also the Kempas assemblyman.