Architect group backs KL City Plan as good step towards curbing rampant development

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — The formalisation of the Kuala Lumpur City Plan (KLCP 2020) in October will help ensure that only suitable development works are implemented, said the Malaysian Institute of Architects (PAM).

While saying there was still ample room for improvement, PAM president Ezumi Harzani congratulated Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad and relevant authorities over the long-delayed move.

“With the gazettement of KLCP 2020, the base is now set for legislated development control, in particular, land-use zoning, density, plot ratio and special economic areas,” he said in a statement today.

“At the same time, gazetted green areas, public parks and amenities will be protected against unnecessary development. Any future development shall only be approved for implementation if it is in line with KLCP 2020.”

Ezumi said that regulating development would also bring additional benefits in the form of greater employment and business prospects in the city.

KLCP 2020 was finally gazetted on October 30 after years of delay but some groups are unhappy that this was done without prior consultation.

They argue that the plan has been altered repeatedly since it was first presented in its final draft form back in 2012.

Deviations from the draft had led to conflicts between residents groups, developers and DBKL in cases such as Taman Rimba Kiara and Taman Desa, among others, leading to citizens groups pushing authorities to expedite the gazettement of KLCP 2020.