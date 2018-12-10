Azmin: Felda White Paper delayed due to legalities

Azmin said the Cabinet has decided to postpone the tabling of the White Paper to preserve the document’s integrity. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the government has decided to delay the White Paper on the Federal Land Development Authority’s (Felda) issues until next year following advice from the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC).

The White Paper was suppose to be tabled today where it will detail how the government plans to turn around debt-riddled state plantation giant Felda.

Mohamed Azmin said the White Paper, which will outline Felda’s shortcomings and possible solutions, will be postponed to the next Parliament sitting.

“The AGC was of the opinion that the tabling in Parliament today be reconsidered for now as there were several legal issues that need to be resolved.

“The ministry which took the views of the AGC seriously, then sought the opinion of the Cabinet,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamed Azmin said the Cabinet then decided to postpone the tabling of the White Paper to the First Meeting of the Second Session of the 14th Parliament next year in order to preserve the document’s integrity.

He said the ministry was committed to table a comprehensive and credible White Paper, with the document in the final stages of preparation prior to its scheduled tabling today.

“The White Paper will help the ministry and the new management of Felda to come up with a way forward for the recovery of Felda,” he said.

Last week Mohamed Azmin reportedly said that he had studied the first draft of the White Paper and found serious fraud involving the government agency.