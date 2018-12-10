Collection figures don’t matter, says 'XX Ray 3' director

Aziz believes that the third film in the XX Ray franchise will receive a warm welcome from dedicated fans. — Picture from Instagram/azizmosman

PETALING JAYA, Dec 10 — Malaysian director Aziz M. Osman is confident that the XX Ray movie franchise, which he spearheaded 27 years ago, still has a cult following among science fiction fans here.

XX Ray 3 is slated for release next month. But than concerning himself with box office figures, Aziz is focusing on the responses of fans who have been looking forward to his latest release.

“I’m not too worried about collection figures because my intention was just to put out the best work possible.

“Collections are just numbers and I make films out of a passion and love for this field,” he told Berita Harian when met at the launch of the action figurine depicting XX Ray’s lead character, Professor Amir Hamzah.

The collector’s item sold like hot cakes as 200 figurines were snapped up at the event, indicating that interest in the franchise remains very much alive.

The first XX Ray film premiered in 1990 and told the story of a futuristic device that could visually penetrate any surface.

It starred Faizal Hussein and Aziz himself who played the inventor of the device.

A sequel, XX Ray 2, was released two years later with a narrative exploring time travel.

When asked about working on XX Ray 3, Aziz said that experimenting with filmmaking was a challenge because of the potential lukewarm responses from viewers.

“This film is symbolic of unity and the timing is apt for it to be shown right now.

“I have a few qualms as many of today’s viewers are comfortable with watching ‘safe’ films.

“I’m also worried that viewers will be afraid of trying something new. I myself don’t want to create ‘safe’ films because it wouldn’t be fulfilling,” he told the Malay daily.

Despite facing hurdles in the past, Aziz believes that XX Ray 3 will be able to draw viewers into the cinema with its uniquely different storyline and fresh faces in acting.

XX Ray 3 stars Izzue Islam and Nonny Nadhirah with a production budget of RM2.5 million.

Back in June 2015, Aziz took to Instagram to urge budding young actors to reach out to him, stating he was looking for XX Ray 3’s “new hero.”