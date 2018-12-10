See Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac and Charlie Hunnam in ‘Triple Frontier’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from Netflix’s ‘Triple Frontier’ that stars Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal.

LOS ANGELES, Dec 10 — Netflix has released the first trailer for upcoming action thriller Triple Frontier that stars Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal.

The film follows a team of former US Special Forces operatives who plan to rob one of the world’s most violent cartels in South America. The film also stars Adria Arjona and Sheila Vand.

The synopsis of the film reads: “A group of former Special Forces operatives reunite to plan a heist in a sparsely populated multi-border zone of South America. For the first time in their prestigious careers these unsung heroes undertake this dangerous mission for self instead of country. But when events take an unexpected turn and threaten to spiral out of control, their skills, their loyalties and their morals are pushed to a breaking point in an epic battle for survival.”

Triple Frontier is set for release on Netflix and at selected theatres in March 2019.