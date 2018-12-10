Baru Bian: Works Ministry to appoint independent auditor to study toll issue

Baru Bian said data analysis and recommendations would include reduction of toll rates in the short, medium and long term. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — The Works Ministry will appoint an independent auditor early next month to assist the government in preparing data analysis and recommendations pertaining to the issue of toll collection.

Its Minister Baru Bian said data analysis and recommendations would include reduction of toll rates in the short, medium and long term.

“On October 31, the Cabinet, after considering the direction of toll collection in the country, has agreed to appoint an independent auditor.

“The analysis results are expected to be submitted to the Cabinet for consideration and consent in May next year,” he said at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

He said this in his reply to a question from R. Sanisvara Nethaji Rayer (Pakatan Harapan-Jelutong) who wanted to know when the government would be expected to stop toll collection at the First Penang Bridge and North-South Expressway as promised in the 14th general election manifesto.

Baru said the Pakatan Harapan government had always been looking for the best solution to reduce highway toll rates and eventually to abolish toll collections on all highways including the North-South Expressway and Penang Bridge, but it would only be implemented once the country’s finances stabilised. — Bernama