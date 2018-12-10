IGP: Seven suspected terrorists detained

The IGP said the suspects were arrested in operations conducted by PDRM Special Branch Counter Terrorism Division (E8) between November 19 and 28 this year. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Police detained seven individuals, including two Filipinos, on suspicion of being involved with terrorist groups in operations in Kelantan, Selangor, Sabah and Kedah.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun, in a statement today, said the suspects were arrested in operations conducted by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Special Branch Counter Terrorism Division (E8) between November 19 and 28 this year.

He said the first arrest involved a local, aged 28, in Kelantan on November 19, who is believed to have received instruction from one Akel Zainal, who is a Malaysian and member of the Islamic State (IS) terror group in Syria, to launch an attack in the country.

The second arrest, he said, was made in Kajang, Selangor, on November 20, involving a 52-year-old engineer of an oil and gas company.

The suspect is believed to have channelled fund amounting to about RM14,000 in 2016 and 2017 to a Malaysian known as Muhammad Wanndy Mohamed Jedi, who joined the IS militant group in Syria, to finance terrorist activities.

Mohamad Fuzi said the third arrest was made with the cooperation of the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) of a 45-year-old Filipino farmer in Tawau, Sabah, on November 21.

“The suspect is believed to be a member of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) which is involved in at least three kidnappings in the Southern Philippines and Sabah.

“He is also wanted by ESSCom to investigation into several criminal cases reported in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone),” he added.

He said a 35-year-old man, who is an employee at a driving school, was arrested on the same day in Kota Baru, Kelantan, for allegedly receiving instruction to launch attack on non-Muslims and their houses of worship.

The fifth suspect, he said, was a factory van driver, aged 26, who was arrested in Bedong, Kedah, on November 22, for allegedly channelling funds to the Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) cell, a pro-IS group in Indonesia which was believed to be responsible for an attack of a police station in Central Java in April last year.

Mohamad Fuzi said the last arrest was made in Tenom, Sabah, on November 28, involving a Filipino man, aged 48, and his 40-year-old wife, who is a local.

The couple is believed responsible for protecting ASG members in Sabah, he added.

He said the suspects were arrested for allegedly committing offences relating to terrorism as provided under Chapter VIA of the Penal Code. They would be investigated according to procedures under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012, he added. — Bernama