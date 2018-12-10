KL shares lower at mid-afternoon

On the broader market, losers trounced gainers 615 to 137, with 265 counters unchanged, 852 untraded and 25 others suspended. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon today as the escalating concerns over the US-China trade dispute weighed on sentiment, a dealer said.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 16.15 points lower at 1,661.39 from Friday’s close of 1,680.54.

The composite index was dragged down by losses in index-linked counters, led by Sime Darby Plantation which contributed 2.295 points to the index loss. The stock fell 19 sen to RM4.50 with 2.12 million shares changing hands.

Volume stood at 1.75 billion units valued at RM734.21 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank shed five sen to RM9.42, Public Bank lost six sen to RM24.74, Tenaga erased 16 sen to RM13.54, and CIMB trimmed nine sen to RM5.69.

Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM9.20.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index gave up 140.80 points to 11,467.43, the FBM Ace Index was 102.66 points weaker at 4,581.73 and the FBM 70 slid 177.73 points to 13,345.26.

The FBM Emas Index erased 122.22 points to 11,475.32 and the FBMT 100 Index shed 119.77 points to 11,360.15.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index dropped 144.06 points to 6,691.05, the Financial Services Index decreased 125.52 points to 17,309.52 and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.83 of-a-point lower at 168.21. — Bernama