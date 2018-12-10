Unemployed man gets jail, whipping for armed robbery

Mohd Fazuarie was charged with robbing Assad Molla of RM136 and two handphones when armed with a knife at a 7-Eleven outlet in Kepong last November 25. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — An unemployed man was sentenced to three years’ jail and a stroke of the cane by the Sessions Court here today for robbing a Bangladeshi cashier of a convenience store at knife-point last month.

Judge Mahyon Talib handed down the sentence on Mohd Fazuarie Mohd Kari, 30, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was ordered to serve the jail sentence from the date of his arrest, which was last November 25.

Mohd Fazuarie was charged with robbing Assad Molla, 28, of RM136 and two handphones when armed with a knife at a 7-Eleven outlet at Jalan Development, Taman Kepong here at 1.03am last November 25.

The charge, under Section 392 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and is liable to whipping, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor N. Joy Jothi prosecuted, while Mohd Fazuarie was unrepresented. — Bernama