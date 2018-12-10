Rosmah gets to celebrate birthday with Najib after all

Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor leave the Kuala Lumpur High Court, October 4, 2018. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) released former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak on bail shortly after arresting him over the alleged tampering of the federal audit report on 1MDB this morning.

Najib was allowed bail at an undisclosed sum at around 1.30pm today, according to Berita Harian.

After he was arrested earlier, it had been thought that Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor would have to mark her 67th birthday today without him.

Their daughter, Nooryana Najwa Najib, had urged her earlier to be strong.

“I know today is not the easiest day for us but let’s take a moment to thank Allah that we are all healthy, alive and still able to help others in need,” she wrote on her Instagram account.

“Happy birthday to my one and only mummy. Love will get us through it all.”

Both her parents are on trial for more than 50 charges of money laundering, corruption and criminal breach of trust.

Auditor-General Tan Sri Madinah Mohamad disclosed last month that Najib and other former government officials allegedly interfered in her predecessor’s preparation of the document.