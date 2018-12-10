Perak MB visits Malay Mail

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu shakes hands with Datuk Wong Sai Wan during his visit to the Malay Mail office in Petaling Jaya December 10, 2018. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PETALING JAYA, Dec 10 — Malay Mail hosted Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu at its office this afternoon.

It was a light-hearted affair. Ahmad Faizal took a brief moment off his hectic schedule to meet and socialise with the company’s top management and the editorial team over lunch.

This was the first visit by the Pakatan Harapan leader since the coalition won the historic 14th general election and took over federal power.

It also conquered eight states, including Perak.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu enjoys a nasi lemak lunch during his visit to the Malay Mail office in Petaling Jaya December 10, 2018. — Picture by Choo Choy May

During the visit, Ahmad Faizal had a short but meaningful moment where he got acquainted with part of Malay Mail’s team over nasi lemak.

Among those present to greet him was Datuk Wong Sai Wan, the editor-in-chief.