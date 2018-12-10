Time for Malaysia to win AFF Suzuki Cup, national coach tells players

Vietnam coach Park Hang-seo, Vietnam captain Trong Hoang, Harimau Malaysia captain Zaquan Adha Abdul Radzak and national head coach Tan Cheng Hoe during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur December 10, 2018 — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

BUKIT JALIL, Dec 10 — National head coach Tan Cheng Hoe knows all about winning the Asian Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup as he was an assistant in 2010 to K. Rajagopal.

He’s now challenged the youngsters in his team to take the next step in their footballing evolution by winning the cup for only the second time in Malaysia’s history when they play a two-leg final starting with tomorrow night’s first leg at Bukit Jalil Stadium.

In the group stages, Vietnam beat Malaysia 2-0 in Hanoi despite Malaysia having the lion’s share of possession. It was Malaysia’s solitary loss in the competition.

With only five players above the age of 30, Cheng Hoe’s youngsters are the future of the team and the 50-year-old believes if they win the cup, it’ll take their game to the next level.

“I like to challenge young players. They need to punch above their weight and one must encourage them to do so,” said Cheng Hoe during the pre-match press conference at Bukit Jalil today.

“Right now, we’re playing good football and compared to 2010 it’s a totally different team.”

Cheng Hoe plays a smooth flowing attacking football based on quick and short passing. His team have adapted to that and their finest game was the 2-2 draw in the second semi-final leg in Thailand.

In that game, right-back Syahmi Safari (20) scored a screamer to equalise at 1-1, while wingers Mohamadou Sumareh (24) and defender Shahrul Saad (25) played pivotal roles in the draw.

“In modern football, it’s important to keep possession, hunt the goals and finding consistency,” said the former Kedah head coach.

“These guys are coming of age and getting better as we go along, so I hope we can do that tomorrow.

“If you look back at the game in Hanoi, we played well but for a couple of mistakes. We’ve corrected them since and tomorrow, I’m sure our boys will have a surprise for Vietnam.”