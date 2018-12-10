Festive sweater selection: ‘Merry Christmas’ from Primark

Santa Christmas Muscle Sweater by Primark. — AFP pic

LONDON, Dec 10 — ‘Tis the season for festive knitwear! Seasonal sweaters — sometimes dubbed “ugly Christmas sweaters” — are back this December for the holiday countdown. With a wide range of stores, brands and major fashion houses now offering seasonal designs — ranging from stylish to quirky to full-on kitsch — Relaxnews is rounding up a selection of festive knitwear favourites. Primark has a whole range of Christmas sweaters in stores once again this year, including this design featuring a classic Santa head with a surprising outfit!

Santa Claus has come early to Primark, where Saint Nick’s bearded face and red accoutrements stand out against a dark background on this sweater. While this Santa sports the traditional pompom hat and bushy white beard, his red suit is replaced by a vest being held open to display his muscles! With a bit of humour this men’s sweater checks all the boxes and even features a “Merry Christmas” message tattooed on Santa’s chest to spread festive cheer wherever the wearer goes.

This men’s sweater is available in Primark stores priced US$15 (RM63). For more information visit: www.primark.com. — AFP-Relaxnews