Wisma Putra: Human rights reforms in tandem with Malaysia Baharu

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 10 — The reform measures introduced by the government on human rights are in tandem with Malaysia Baharu, said Wisma Putra in a statement issued in conjunction with Human Rights Day today.

It said the government’s focus on human rights would be firmly espoused at home and in international engagements.

As a member of the United Nations, it said, Malaysia subscribed to the philosophy, concepts and norms enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) of 1948 which set out the minimum and common standard of human rights for all peoples in all nations.

It said it was important to ensure that human rights concerns were addressed through constructive engagement with all stakeholders based on the fundamental principles of the Federal Constitution.

The Malaysian government attached great importance on the role of its civil societies and the national human rights institution and had also developed collaborative efforts with them to address and develop policy responses to issues related to human rights in the country, it added.

To further strengthen the principles and practices of human rights’ values and norms in the country, Wisma Putra said Malaysia believed that mutual respect and understanding were important values towards creating a peaceful environment needed to foster goodwill among the diverse ethnic groups of different faiths and cultures.

Malaysia, it said, would continue to play a proactive role and champion the promotion of tolerance, acceptance and better understanding in bridging differences and resolving disputes in the pursuit of global justice, peace and prosperity. — Bernama