Netflix shares teaser for ‘The Umbrella Academy’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from Netflix’s ‘The Umbrella Academy’.

LOS ANGELES, Dec 10 — Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for upcoming superhero series The Umbrella Academy that is based on the comic book series created and written by My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way.

The 10-episode first season stars Ellen Page, Mary J. Blige, Cameron Britton, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Colm Feore, Adam Godley, John Magaro, Ashley Madekwe, and Kate Walsh.

The series revolves around six surviving “gifted” children who investigate their father’s death and attempt to save the world from destruction as they try to reconcile their estranged relationship with each other.

The synopsis of the series reads: “On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by a billionaire who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his ‘children’ to save the world. Now, the six surviving members reunite upon the news of their father’s passing and must work together to solve a mystery surrounding his death. But the estranged family begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.”

The Umbrella Academy is set for release on Netflix on February 15, 2019.