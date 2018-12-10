Bursa remained lower at lunch break

A dealer said weaker than expected China exports data also influenced the movement of Asian equities, which were down at least one per cent on Monday. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Bursa Malaysia and some of its regional peers were lower at lunch break as heightened US-China trade worries continued to weigh on investors’ risk appetite, a dealer said.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 15.59 points to 1,664.95 from Friday’s close of 1,680.95.

The index opened 5.87 points weaker at 1,674.67 and moved between 1,663.67 and 1,674.53 throughout the morning session.

On the broader market, losers hammered gainers 549 to 131, with 281 counters unchanged, 908 untraded and 25 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.39 billion units valued at RM586.34 million.

A dealer said weaker than expected China exports data also influenced the movement of Asian equities, which were down at least one per cent today.

Back home, among heavyweights on Bursa Malaysia, Maybank shed three sen to RM9.39, Tenaga lost 16 sen to RM13.54, Petronas Chemicals slipped one sen to RM9.19, CIMB trimmed seven sen to RM5.71, while Public Bank was flat at RM24.80.

Of actives, Tatt Giap inched down half-a-sen to one sen, Bumi Armada eased one sen to 15.5 sen, while Sanichi, Hubline and Sumatec were flat at 14 sen, four sen and two sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 135.43 points weaker at 11,472.8 and the FBM Ace Index fell 61.05 points to 4,623.34, and the FBM 70 contracted 146.94 points to 13,376.05.

The FBM Emas Index lost 112.35 points to 11,485.19 and the FBMT 100 Index declined 110.78 points to 11,369.14.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index lost 146.19 points to 6,688.92, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.84 of-a-point lower at 168.2, and the Financial Services Index depreciated 85.43 points to 17,349.61. — Bernama